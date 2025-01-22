Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 396800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Roscan Gold Trading Up 18.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Roscan Gold Company Profile

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising nine contiguous gold prospective permits covering an area of approximately 402 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.

