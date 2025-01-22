Roth Capital Estimates Loop Industries Q1 Earnings

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Loop Industries in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Loop Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Loop Industries’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, Cormark upgraded Loop Industries to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Loop Industries Price Performance

LOOP opened at $1.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Loop Industries has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $52.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Loop Industries had a negative return on equity of 350.30% and a negative net margin of 21,561.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Loop Industries stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Loop Industries worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Loop Industries news, CEO Daniel Solomita sold 61,278 shares of Loop Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $95,593.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,006.32. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

