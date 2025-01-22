Roth Capital Raises Earnings Estimates for Applied Digital

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Applied Digital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APLD. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.29.

APLD opened at $9.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 4.78. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $63.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.41 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 127.86% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. Applied Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Wes Cummins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $1,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,875,955 shares in the company, valued at $35,658,786. This trade represents a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 19,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $145,461.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 384,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,220.67. This trade represents a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,369 shares of company stock worth $2,445,461 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

