Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $200.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on COF. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,201,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,747. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $199.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.98 and a 200-day moving average of $161.38. The stock has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10,220,675.12 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $2,005,530.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,482 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,465.32. This trade represents a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $133,190.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,374.17. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,487 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 282.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 623,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,177,000 after purchasing an additional 460,339 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 39,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

