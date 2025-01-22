Royal Fund Management LLC Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Royal Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,231 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,049,000.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $130.94 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.67 and a 52-week high of $136.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.78 and its 200-day moving average is $124.00.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

