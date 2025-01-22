Royal Fund Management LLC Has $656,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 192.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,249 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 739,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 20,140 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 845,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,661,000 after purchasing an additional 57,825 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 427,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,906,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,290,000 after buying an additional 1,446,582 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $150.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 227.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,400. This trade represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

