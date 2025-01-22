Royal Fund Management LLC Trims Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 311 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,746 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in Netflix by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 575 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 570 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,202,828.70. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total transaction of $4,307,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $185,976. The trade was a 95.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,198 shares of company stock worth $127,616,898 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.06.

NFLX opened at $869.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $371.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.90 and a 1 year high of $941.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $885.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $760.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10,141,900 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

