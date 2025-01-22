Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD) versus Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Head to Head Comparison

Profitability

This table compares Safe and Green Development and Comstock Holding Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe and Green Development N/A -492.68% -76.18% Comstock Holding Companies 13.44% 15.65% 12.36%

Risk & Volatility

Safe and Green Development has a beta of 5.24, meaning that its share price is 424% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.3% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe and Green Development N/A N/A -$4.20 million N/A N/A Comstock Holding Companies $44.72 million 1.83 $7.78 million $0.59 14.05

Comstock Holding Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Safe and Green Development.

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats Safe and Green Development on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe and Green Development

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single and multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Safe and Green Development Corporation is a subsidiary of Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

