Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and traded as low as $20.48. Sampo Oyj shares last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 87,924 shares.

Sampo Oyj Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sampo Oyj will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

