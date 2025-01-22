Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 393.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,068.3% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.81. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $36.52 and a twelve month high of $55.69.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9,241,140 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 123,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $5,427,346.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,140,160.34. This trade represents a 40.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ugo Prechner sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,808. This trade represents a 38.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,258 shares of company stock valued at $11,246,604. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.81.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

