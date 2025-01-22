Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 33,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 54,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 26,262 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 40,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 753,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,132,000 after acquiring an additional 390,340 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $24.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.