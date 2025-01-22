Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 121.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,737 shares during the quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

