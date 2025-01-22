Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Raised by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,673 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Verum Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 91,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 60,098 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Enclave Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 513,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 343,036 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 491.9% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 26,193 shares during the period. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $24.19.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.