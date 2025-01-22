Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Position Increased by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 103.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 821,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,610 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of SCHA stock opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.82. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $28.57.
About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
