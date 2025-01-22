Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $105.00. The stock had previously closed at $101.25, but opened at $108.63. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Seagate Technology shares last traded at $110.40, with a volume of 2,573,553 shares traded.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.83.

In other news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $76,365.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,430.10. This represents a 10.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $1,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,947,726.41. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,173 shares of company stock valued at $5,529,679. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,657 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $105,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 96,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,668 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,484 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,475 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

