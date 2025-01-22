Seaport Res Ptn Has Positive Outlook of Amphenol Q1 Earnings

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Amphenol in a research report issued on Friday, January 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Amphenol’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APH. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.79.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $72.76 on Monday. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $75.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.76. The company has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $10,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,116 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,656.16. This trade represents a 40.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $9,783,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 352.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

