SecureWorks (NASDAQ: SCWX) Voluntarily Supplements Definitive Information Statement in Response to Stockholder Demand

SecureWorks Corp., a Delaware corporation, recently filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to supplement its disclosure in the Definitive Information Statement regarding a demand letter received from a purported stockholder. The demand, initiated on November 15, 2024, raised concerns about alleged disclosure deficiencies in connection with a merger agreement.

The company clarified that while it denies any violations or breaches, it has opted to provide additional information voluntarily to address concerns, avoid potential litigation, and ensure a smooth process for the pending Merger with Sophos Inc. This decision to supplement the Definitive Information Statement was made to prevent delays or other adverse effects on the Merger.

The Supplemental Disclosures provided by SecureWorks are available for review along with the original Definitive Information Statement on the SEC’s website or the company’s investor relations page. Any differences or updates from the previous statement have been outlined, ensuring clarity for stakeholders.

Furthermore, SecureWorks emphasized its commitment to transparency and compliance with applicable laws while disclaiming the necessity or materiality of the additional disclosures in response to the demand letter. The company will not individually announce similar demand letters unless significant new allegations arise.

In conclusion, SecureWorks’ proactive approach to address stockholder concerns through voluntary disclosure underscores its dedication to transparency and the smooth progress of the impending Merger with Sophos Inc. Shareholders are encouraged to review the amended information in its entirety for a comprehensive understanding of the situation and its implications.

This information is presented for informational purposes only and does not constitute an admission of any legal merit or necessity for disclosure beyond what is already provided in the Definitive Information Statement. SecureWorks aims to ensure a seamless transition while upholding the interests of its stakeholders and maintaining regulatory compliance.

