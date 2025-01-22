Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 10,047 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,047 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,838,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,854,000 after buying an additional 1,707,466 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,223,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VEU opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day moving average is $59.97. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.