Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 254 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Embree Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $201.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $172.22 and a one year high of $205.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.