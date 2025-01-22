Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,807,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49,383.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,788,000 after buying an additional 1,088,415 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,389,765,000 after buying an additional 838,793 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,980,000 after buying an additional 552,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,393,673,000 after buying an additional 210,363 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Mizuho increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $538.00 price objective (up from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Erste Group Bank raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.00, for a total transaction of $520,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,084. The trade was a 15.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total transaction of $145,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,093.55. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,509 shares of company stock worth $22,602,212 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG opened at $604.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.14 and a 1-year high of $606.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $541.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.76.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

