Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 94.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,083,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525,576 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises about 3.3% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $54,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,084,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,858,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,769,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

