Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,206 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 188,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $31,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,903 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Up 7.3 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $172.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.87 and a 200-day moving average of $161.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $106.51 and a 52 week high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $173.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

