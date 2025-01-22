Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $132.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $111.31 and a twelve month high of $135.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.33.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

