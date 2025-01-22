Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $8.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after acquiring an additional 198,719 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,872,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,215,000 after buying an additional 63,048 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,454,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,175,000 after acquiring an additional 36,255 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,219,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,865,000 after buying an additional 26,578 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,092,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,188 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $92.83 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $76.25 and a one year high of $96.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.52 and its 200-day moving average is $87.91. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.