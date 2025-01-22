Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Shares Up 50% – Still a Buy?

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 50% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06. 4,926,049 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 861% from the average session volume of 512,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sokoman Minerals Trading Up 50.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$17.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Sokoman Minerals Company Profile

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily focuses on its portfolio of gold projects located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. It has 100% owned flagship Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland.

