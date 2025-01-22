Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading 100% Higher – Still a Buy?

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 100% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 5,090,426 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 566% from the average session volume of 763,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Solstice Gold Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The stock has a market cap of C$7.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Solstice Gold alerts:

Insider Activity at Solstice Gold

In other Solstice Gold news, Director Blair Schultz bought 11,000,000 shares of Solstice Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. 38.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.