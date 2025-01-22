SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) was down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.82 and last traded at $16.13. Approximately 32,074,810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 67,568,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, September 30th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 2.63.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. The company had revenue of $25.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In related news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $409,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,154.99. The trade was a 15.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric R. Ball sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $240,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,583.21. This trade represents a 21.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,782,918 shares of company stock valued at $45,391,343 over the last 90 days. 12.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 2,542.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Articles

