S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $864,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in S&P Global by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 158,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $617.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.54.

S&P Global stock opened at $509.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.69 and a 52-week high of $533.29. The company has a market cap of $158.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.86.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

