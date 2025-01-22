SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,515,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,940,000 after acquiring an additional 196,245 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,205,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,828,000 after purchasing an additional 18,795 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 452,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $521,000.

SPDW opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.80. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

