SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for 2.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 48.6% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.33. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

