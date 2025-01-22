Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,140,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $104,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 55,793 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 34,580 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 48.5% during the third quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 48.6% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 37,584 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $143,849.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,503,747.36. The trade was a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

Starbucks Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $97.98 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $103.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.40%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.72%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

