Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.62 and traded as low as $39.26. Swiss Life shares last traded at $40.09, with a volume of 11,167 shares.

Swiss Life Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.98.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

