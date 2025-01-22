Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.800-4.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 21.100-21.500 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $480.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $355.41 and a 12-month high of $492.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $471.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.32.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.00.

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.25, for a total transaction of $968,456.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,935 shares in the company, valued at $26,272,663.75. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 3,925 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.50, for a total value of $1,925,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,268,881. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,525 shares of company stock worth $26,080,464. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

