Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.800-4.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 21.100-21.500 EPS.
Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance
Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $480.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $355.41 and a 12-month high of $492.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $471.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.32.
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teledyne Technologies
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.25, for a total transaction of $968,456.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,935 shares in the company, valued at $26,272,663.75. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 3,925 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.50, for a total value of $1,925,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,268,881. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,525 shares of company stock worth $26,080,464. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Teledyne Technologies Company Profile
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Teledyne Technologies
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Ultrasound Weight Loss: GE HealthCare and Novo Nordisk’s Play
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Super Micro Computer: Turning Risk Into Reward at the Crossroads
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- After a Reset Year, Is Moderna Stock Poised for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.