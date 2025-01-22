Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 21.100-21.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 21.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 4.800-4.900 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.00.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

TDY stock opened at $480.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $471.72 and its 200 day moving average is $444.32. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $492.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.71, for a total transaction of $733,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,259. This represents a 34.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 46,075 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.33, for a total value of $22,453,729.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 171,802 shares in the company, valued at $83,724,268.66. This trade represents a 21.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,525 shares of company stock worth $26,080,464 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.