Tema Electrification ETF (NASDAQ:VOLT) Trading Up 3.9% – What’s Next?

Tema Electrification ETF (NASDAQ:VOLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.30. Approximately 95,955 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 142,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.
Tema Electrification ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $38.46 million and a P/E ratio of 230.00.
Tema Electrification ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.
