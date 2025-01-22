Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.20% from the stock’s current price.

TER has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $121.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

TER stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.03. The company had a trading volume of 766,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,951. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $92.29 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.72. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,800. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47,962 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 41.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

