Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Decreased by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,663 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 3.5% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Tesla were worth $13,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 263.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $424.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $391.47 and its 200-day moving average is $290.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 116.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.30. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Tesla from $255.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.94.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total transaction of $975,191.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,775,792.65. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,727,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 621,886 shares of company stock worth $213,451,751 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

