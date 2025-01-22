Textron (NYSE:TXT) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$14.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.61 billion. Textron also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.000-6.200 EPS.

TXT stock opened at $81.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $74.89 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3,778,060 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Textron will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXT. Vertical Research upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen raised shares of Textron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.64.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

