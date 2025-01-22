The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Davis Capital Management

Davis Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Allstate comprises approximately 1.9% of Davis Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.13.
Allstate Stock Up 0.5 %
ALL opened at $189.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.55 and its 200 day moving average is $186.90. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.42 and a fifty-two week high of $209.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.52.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Allstate Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 23.83%.
Allstate Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
