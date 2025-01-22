The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Raised by Tudor Financial Inc.

Tudor Financial Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $418.65 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $406.53 and its 200-day moving average is $388.73.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 61.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at $31,727,562. This trade represents a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. The trade was a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Home Depot from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.00.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

