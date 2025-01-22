Tide Cove Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Tide Cove Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 57,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.2% of Tide Cove Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,259,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,268,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,040,000 after purchasing an additional 695,871 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

VCIT opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $84.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.3119 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

