Time Finance (LON:TIME) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 66 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 66 ($0.81), with a volume of 364545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.79).

Time Finance Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 60.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 56.21. The stock has a market cap of £58.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,284.00 and a beta of 1.69.

About Time Finance

Time Finance’s purpose is to help UK businesses thrive and survive through the provision of flexible funding facilities.

Time offers a multi-product range for SMEs concentrating on Asset, Loan and Invoice Finance. While focused on being an ‘own-book’ lender, Time does retain the ability to broke-on deals where appropriate, enabling it to optimize business levels through market and economic cycles.

