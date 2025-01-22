TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) CFO Andrew M. Schleimer Sells 3,265 Shares

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew M. Schleimer sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $469,507.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,159.40. The trade was a 25.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TKO Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TKO traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.80. The stock had a trading volume of 682,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,453. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.69 and a fifty-two week high of $149.40.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.12 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TKO. UBS Group boosted their price target on TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in TKO Group by 29.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,704,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,892,000 after purchasing an additional 383,869 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 969,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,940,000 after purchasing an additional 362,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,052,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,966,000 after buying an additional 192,602 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,800,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,467,000 after buying an additional 155,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TKO Group by 26.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,402,000 after buying an additional 94,944 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

