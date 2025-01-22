Transform Wealth LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 540.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

