Transform Wealth LLC Takes $274,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martel Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $148.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.51 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $203.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 79.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Hsbc Global Res raised PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

