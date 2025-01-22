Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Genesis Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $529,000. Tide Cove Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,962,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,287,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Farrell Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Farrell Financial LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Enclave Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $418.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $317.59 and a 12-month high of $428.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $413.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.