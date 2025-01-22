Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF accounts for 0.8% of Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $8,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 6,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 381.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bitwise Bitcoin ETF alerts:

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BITB opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.75. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $59.07.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.