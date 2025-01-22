Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 201.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,471 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,593,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,264,000 after buying an additional 6,275,290 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,217,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,885,000 after purchasing an additional 567,858 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,990,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,627 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,976,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,542,000 after purchasing an additional 348,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,898,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,043,000 after purchasing an additional 709,943 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $24.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
