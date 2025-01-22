Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 201.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,471 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,593,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,264,000 after buying an additional 6,275,290 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,217,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,885,000 after purchasing an additional 567,858 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,990,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,627 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,976,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,542,000 after purchasing an additional 348,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,898,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,043,000 after purchasing an additional 709,943 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $24.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.