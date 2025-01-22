Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10,795,375 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $238.87 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $200.21 and a 52-week high of $269.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.44. The firm has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $295.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.65.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total value of $2,725,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,102,211.60. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $523,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,099,840. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,684 shares of company stock worth $5,384,969 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

