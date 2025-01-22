Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Stock Holdings Increased by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,026 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,761,000 after acquiring an additional 333,574 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,497,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,588,000 after acquiring an additional 71,894 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,838,000 after acquiring an additional 242,906 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 697,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,299,000 after acquiring an additional 57,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 533,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of TFPM stock opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $73.67 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is -84.62%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

